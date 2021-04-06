Health officials say one of the biggest drivers of new cases here in Michigan and across the nation is organized team sports, especially among children.
It comes as a Michigan high school sports advocacy group takes legal action against the state, looking to ease restrictions against student athletes.
"We filed a lawsuit back this past Thursday," said Jayme McElvany, founder of Let Them play Michigan.
The organization is taking legal action against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. All in an effort to put a stop to state mandated rapid response COVID-19 testing for student athletes.
“We also filed yesterday an injunction to basically kind of halt everything right now until we can get in front of a judge and have her hear our case," she said.
As we've reported, the MDHHS cites growing positive COVID-19 case numbers among younger people, as the reason behind the required testing. McElvany doesn't agree with that notion or the fact parents have to sign testing consent forms to let their kids play.
“We have to sign that paperwork to agree for them to be tested one, two, three times a week for the next three months. So, it's extremely unfair and we're not going to just sit back and accept it," she said.
McElvany said the attorney representing Let Them Play Michigan informed her that the MDHHS has until Friday to respond to the lawsuit. That's when the judge is expected to either rule on the case or set another hearing date. If the later happens, the court will decide on whether or not to grant the emergency injunction that would stop the testing until the litigation is resolved.
"Every single athlete in the state of Michigan to go outside and play their sport outside has to test two, three times a week? It's bizarre,” she said. “So, they're not being reasonable at all. We're not trying to be unreasonable. We're asking them to be more reasonable."
