Dan Conner and his wife Barb are Detroit Tigers fans who made the trip from Auburn to the 2nd Street Pub in Freeland, to watch the Tigers play their long-awaited season opener.
The season was delayed four months because of the coronavirus.
“It’s been a tough few months,” Conner said. “It’s a happy spot right now. It’s a happy spot. Mr. Boyd’s on the mound and we’re going to see how he does.”
The Conner’s are among several groups at the restaurant paying attention to the Tigers game while they dine.
Amy McCloskey is a manager at 2nd Street. TV5 asked her if the return of pro sports will help the restaurant’s bottom line.
“We’re a sports pub so it definitely does,” she said. “Football, basketball, baseball all of it is. It does play a big impact here so we’re super excited for it.”
McCloskey says because of the support from the Freeland community, business has been pretty good at the restaurant despite the coronavirus shutdown.
So, the return of pro sports on TV is just an added bonus.
As for the Conner’s, they say it’s sad to see baseball played without fans in the stands, in a season that’s about one third of what it normally is, but they’re still going to enjoy every moment.
“We’ve got 60 games,” Conner said. “It’s a new season right now, let’s have fun with it.
