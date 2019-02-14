Hunting and fishing groups have teamed up to support a plan for preventing Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.
They have formed the Great Lakes Conservation Coalition, which will push for funding of a strategy proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The $778 million plan calls for installing technologies such as noisemakers and a water-flushing lock at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois, to prevent the carp from migrating upstream to Lake Michigan.
Scientists say the invasive fish could out-compete native species if they become established in the lake.
The Michigan United Conservation Clubs is a member of the new coalition. Director Amy Trotter says a carp invasion could harm an outdoor sports industry that pumps $11.2 billion into the state's economy annually.
