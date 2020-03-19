The coronavirus has wiped out local sports as we know it.
In the wake of this disaster are the men and women who call the balls and strikes.
Referees are feeling the full financial effect of the pandemic
While they are trying to stay safe from the coronavirus, high school and college umpires and referees are out some big-league cash.
"Yes, I could lose over $10,000. 10 to 15,000 without a doubt," John Montney said.
"If we go all summer it is going to cost me 25-to-30,000," Jim Fitrakis said. That's a lot of money."
Both Jim Fitrakis and John Montney are veteran officials, each with 20 plus years in the game.
"There's a big tourney in Grand Blanc, there's one's in Saginaw, Vassar,” Montney said. “Those tournaments all get wiped out that is, from an umpire’s standpoint, anywhere from five to six hundred dollars on a weekend."
For Fitrakis officiating supplies 90 percent of his income. A figure that had him hitting the panic button quickly and that led him to search for other work.
"I go work a softball double-header and make 200 bucks for four hours,” he said. “I have to work all week just to make up that money. Not something that I really want to do but you got to do because you can't sit around and do nothing and not make any money."
The pair also double as assignors for games. Combined the pair have a few hundred officials that come to them looking for work.
"There is probably a quarter to half that really look forward to this," Montney said. "It is there summer spending money, some of it pays bills. Maybe a car payment, consumers payment or something like that. So, it is really going to get into their pocket."
And this work does not come with unemployment benefits.
"Independent contractor work," Fitrakis said. "So now I have a couple of options that I have to go seek and hopefully it will pan out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.