There are still open spots for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pinconning High School on Saturday.
The Bay County Health Department is holding the clinic on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinconning High school. You must be registered and have a scheduled appointment to receive the vaccine. Unscheduled walk-ins are not permitted.
This clinic is for Northern Bay County and Pinconning residents.
To receive a vaccine at this clinic, the Bay County Health Department is asking residents to fill out the registration survey no later than 11:59 p.m. on March 18.
The health department is prioritizing registrants 65-years-old and older, but will accept as many of the current age categories as allowed.
