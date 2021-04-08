Bay County Mosquito Control starting the week of April 12 will begin conducting the spring aerial treatment to control mosquito larvae in flooded woodlots for 2021.
Bay County residents may notice for seven to ten days low-flying, white, or yellow fixed-wing aircrafts over wooded areas between 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Over 50,000 acres of flooded woodlots will be treated with Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis (BTI) to prevent the emergence of biting adult mosquitos.
The mosquito must ingest the product for it to be effective.
“BTI is a naturally-occurring granular product containing a soil bacterium that specifically affects mosquito larvae, blackflies, and fungus gnats. It has low impact to non-target organisms such humans, pets, birds, fish, and other aquatic organisms,” said Mosquito Control Manager Rebecca Brandt.
To help reduce mosquito habitats, two scrap tire collections will be held in Bay County residents. The first, June 5 at Bay County Mosquito Control and the second on Aug. 7 at Fraser Township Hall. Both will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.