Bay County Mosquito Control (BCMC) will conduct its 2019 Aerial Larviciding Treatment the week of April 15. They will be concentrating on seasonally flooded woodlots throughout Bay County.
Over a 7-10-day period, Bay County residents may notice a low-flying, yellow or white fixed-wing aircraft over wooded areas between 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
To prevent the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes, over 50,000 acres of flooded woodlots will be treated with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), targeting larval stage mosquitoes hatched in the standing water.
“Bti is a naturally-occurring public health product containing a soil bacterium that specifically affects mosquito larvae, blackflies, and fungus gnats. It has low impact to non-target organisms such as humans, pets, birds, fish, and other aquatic organisms,” Mosquito Control Manager Rebecca Brandt said.
The bacterium is attached to a corn cob granule and applied at three pounds per acre.
The aerial treatment program has been going on for over 30 years in Bay County. Timing of the campaign is extremely important, weather dependent, and is based on larval development in the woodlots.
Careful surveillance of the mosquito population before treatment is extremely important.
“Monitoring weather and mosquito larval populations from the initial hatch is necessary in order to time the treatment correctly and effective mosquito control,” BCMC Biologist Mary McCarry said.
The larvae must ingest the bacterium to be effective which is why it is crucial to time areal treatment to the stage when mosquito larvae feed most heartily.
To further reduce mosquito habitats in Bay County, Mosquito Control will be holding two scrap tire collections this summer. Scrap tires pose a health concern since they often hold water and are an ideal breeding site for both nuisance and disease-carrying mosquitoes. BCMC was awarded an $8,000 Scrap Tire Clean-Up Grant by MDEQ to fund these collections.
Tire collections for Bay County residents will take place on Sat. June 1st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BCMC, located at 810 Livingston St. in Bay City. The second collection will take place on Sat., Aug. 3rd at Fraser Township Hall, 1474 N. Mackinaw Rd., located in Linwood.
Up to ten passenger car-sized tires without rims will be accepted per household.
