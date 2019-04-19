Midland County Mosquito Control started its 2019 Aerial Larviciding Treatment. They are concentrating on seasonally flooded woodlots throughout the county.
To prevent the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes, over 60,000 acres of flooded woodlots will be treated with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), targeting larval stage mosquitoes hatched in the standing water.
“It’ll kill the mosquitoes but leave the other water organisms in the area unharmed. So, it’s really ideal,” Carl Doud with Midland County Mosquito Control said.
Doud fights the unending battle with mosquitos every year.
“We can have quite a few mosquito problems starting in May and June as a result of the spring species,” Doud said.
Doud said that is why they have started the areal treatment program.
“We would have quite an influx of mosquitoes every year if it were not for the program,” Doud said.
Doud said that they are running into a problem with getting the job done.
“Weather has delayed us quite a bit, we have not gotten a lot of progress overall. And sometimes that does happen with the spring program. We’re at the mercy of the weather. Rain and high winds will prevent us from being able to make the progress,” Doud said.
Doud is confident the plans will have the chance to cover the whole county.
“We will carry the program out, we have never failed to do that,” Doud said.
