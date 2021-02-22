High school spring sports will have a delayed start and are set to begin next month.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday that spring sports will start on March 22. The MHSAA council approved an adjusted schedule with practice starting March 22 and competition starting March 26. The schedule delays the start by one week to allow winter sports to finish.
The decision by the council was based on a survey of MHSAA high schools, which 74 percent of schools who responded said they wanted to delay spring sports by a week because of the delayed start of winter sports.
All spring tournament dates will stay the same with postseason for baseball, softball and girls soccer ending on June 19. The council also eliminated the preseason downtime restriction for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.