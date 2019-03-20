Get ready for the Vernal equinox or some may say the Spring equinox. At 5:58 PM today it will be the official Start of Spring 2019.
There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. When this happens it results in nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness. These events are referred to as Equinoxes and will occur twice a year. It will happen today, March 20th, at 5:58 PM. (Vernal Equinox - the first day of Spring) and it will happen again on Monday September 23rd at 3:50 AM. (Autumnal Equinox - the first day of fall).
Fun fact: The word equinox is derived from two Latin words - aequus (equal) and nox (night).
Courtesy: NOAA/NWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.