Who's ready?!?
The first day of official spring arrives this Wednesday at 5:58 PM. Remember this is the Astronomical Start to Spring. Meteorological Spring started back on March 1st.
Before we look at how this year is shaping up, let's look back at see how warm previous years turned out.
Back in 2014, Saginaw reached a high temperature of 38°. Flint reached a high temperature of 39°. Houghton Lake reached a high temperature of 34°.
Back in 2015, Saginaw reached a high temperature of 53°. Flint reached a high temperature of 54°. Houghton Lake reached a high temperature of 46°.
Back in 2016, Saginaw reached a high temperature of 43°. Flint reached a high temperature of 45°. Houghton Lake reached a high temperature of 43°.
Back in 2017, Saginaw reached a high temperature of 54°. Flint reached a high temperature of 53°. Houghton Lake reached a high temperature of 54°.
Back in 2018, Saginaw reached a high temperature of 33°. Flint reached a high temperature of 38°. Houghton Lake reached a high temperature of 33°.
For this Wednesday, here's a look at the current forecast.
Saginaw looks to achieve a high temperature of 47°.
Flint looks to achieve a high temperature of 49°.
Houghton Lake looks to achieve a high temperature of 42°.
A chance for some PM showers will be possible.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
