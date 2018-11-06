A squirrel hunter opened fire, hitting his hunting partner in the face.
DNR officials were called to the Allegan State Game Area to investigate a hunting accident.
That’s when they learned that a squirrel hunter opened fire with his 12-gauge shotgun after seeing movement next to a tree, around 20 yards away.
The movement turned out to be his hunting partner’s face, according to conservation officers.
The shot caused serious injury to the man’s face, eye, and jaw. He was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Conservation Officers report the victim was not wearing any hunter orange.
The investigation continues, and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.