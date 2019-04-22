On Easter Sunday, several hundred people were injured and 300 killed when bombs exploded in multiple locations in Sri Lanka. Mid-Michigan student and Sri Lanka native shares her feelings on the horrible attack.
Vishvapali Kobbekaduwa, Sri Lanka native and MSU student said that the fear she once lived through is coming back since the recent attacks.
“Ten years ago, we lost that fear, and then to have come back to that fear all over again, it’s really scary,” Kobbekaduwa said.
Kobbekaduwa was born during Sri Lanka’s civil war. The war lasted until 2009 claiming the lives of about 100,000 people.
“Families used to not travel together because of the fear that there would be a bomb, or something might happen, so we always would travel separately just in case, and we had that fear of suspecting people looking at packages,” Kobbekaduwa said.
She said that fear had faded for them, until this past weekend. Eight bombs exploding at churches and hotels around the country, killing nearly 300 people and injuring several hundred more.
Kobbekaduwa said she learned about the attack on social media. She said she instantly thought about her family and friends back home.
“I was trying to call my friends and family and ask them if this is real and what is happening because it was really scary, and we are so far away it’s harder to know what’s going on,” Kobbekaduwa said.
She said her cousin works at one of the hotels that were bombed but fortunately was home at the time of the attack. She said that all family and friends of the students from Sri Lanka at MSU have been accounted for.
Kobbekaduwa said she knows how their people are in fear tonight.
“A lot of people are scared, their day to day life is disrupted because they’re really scared to do anything. You get reports of them still finding bombs and stuff so they’re trying to stay indoors and stay safe,” Kobbekaduwa said.
She said that even though she’s nearly 9,000 miles away from home, her heart still beats for her country.
“We just want to pray for all the victims that lost their lives and let’s pray for the people who are injured, hoping that they will have a speedy recovery,” Kobbekaduwa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.