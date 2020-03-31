Residents who receive Social Security will still receive their benefits on time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Social Security Administration said.
The agency is also reminding everyone to be aware of scammers who may try to take advantage of the pandemic.
You should never provide personal information or payment via gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash to maintain Social Security benefits.
“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”
Local Social Security offices are closed to the public, but are available by phone. You can find your local office's phone number here.
