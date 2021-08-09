More than $2 million in grants were awarded to 15 cities, villages, and townships in Michigan under the MI Clean Water plan.
Midland and St. Charles were among the recipients. Midand received an Affordability and Planning (AP) grant of $15,800, and St. Charles saw $397,083 from a Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant.
“We will continue making significant investments under the MI Clean Water Plan to replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants including PFAs, and upgrading wastewater and stormwater management systems, all while creating thousands of good-paying jobs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems. I am grateful for the ongoing partnerships between the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and local communities to ensure that every Michigander has access to clean, safe drinking water.”
The grants will support local projects such as replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans, and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.
Whitmer announced the MI Clean Water plan last year to help provide clean and affordable water to Michiganders.
The $500 million investment plan will address issues such as lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates, and constrained local budgets.
The AP grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages, and others to help with planning and rate studies. The DWAM grant helps water supplies with asset management plan development or updates, as well as materials inventory.
Liesl Clark, with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, said more than half of the agency’s budget is funneled to address water infrastructure as well as environmental and health protection efforts in communities.
“These community water systems are critical to ensuring clean water for homes and businesses,” Clark said. “Our staff’s ongoing technical outreach and the Mi Clean Water initiative are important links in that chain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.