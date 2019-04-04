The St. Charles Police Department is warning residents about scammers attempting to pose as officials to try and get your hard-earned money.
The department learned that people in multiple states have been called from someone claiming to be from the St. Charles Police Department. The number on caller ID is spoofed to appear to be from the department, or the village office.
The scammers say that the victim has warrants, and to avoid being arrested, they must empty their bank account and send in money or gift cards.
The scammers already have personal information about their targets and use it to help them sound convincing, according to police.
The St. Charles Police Department has notified their phone carrier, and the federal authorities about the disturbing trend.
“We have contacted Charter (Spectrum) regarding this matter to make sure we were not hacked,” said St. Charles Police Chief John Meehleder. “We have also made a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) so that they may investigate this fraudulent activity as well.”
If you receive any suspicious phone calls of this nature from someone claiming to be from the St. Charles Police Department, or any other police department, hang up and call your local police to make a report.
