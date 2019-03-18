As temperatures rise, more potholes are popping up across Mid-Michigan.
“Something needs to get done because they seem to be putting it on the back shelf all the time,” said Frank Marietta, St. Charles resident.
Marietta is upset about the crumbling roads causing multiple potholes in his St. Charles neighborhood. He said the problem is getting worse.
“These roads are getting worse and worse as time goes on,” Marietta said.
Some of the worst potholes in the area are at Fordney and Dempsey Road. Residents say it is causing problems for school kids.
“Dempsey Road happens to be a main road to the high school. So the bigger the potholes get, the more dangerous it is for the kids to go to school,” Marietta said.
Marietta said he is thankful there hasn’t been any accidents at the intersection due to cars swerving to avoid the potholes. He said the Saginaw County Road Commission came out last week to fill a couple of holes on Dempsey but said this is just a temporary fix.
“They did fill them with coal patch, but we all know that coal patch only lasts a short time,” Marietta said.
Marietta said he wants to see a permanent fix, even if it means shutting down his street for a while.
“If I gotta go around a couple miles and have them fix the roads, yeah, it’s OK with me,” he said.
TV5 reached out to the road commission for an update on their progress since the snow melted but have yet to hear back.
