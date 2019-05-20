A St. Clair County man was arrested after police reported finding find porn on his computer.
Rolando Royster, 27 from Port Huron, was arrested and charged with one count of distributing child sexually abusive material and two counts possession of child sexually abusive material, Michigan State Police said.
An investigation into Royster began when they found he was sharing child porn on the internet, according to troopers.
Digital devices were taken from Royster’s home and troopers collected evidence. They were able to arrest Royster based on the evidence found on his devices.
Troopers are encouraging anyone with information about possible child exploitation to report it to the CyberTipLine.
