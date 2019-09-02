A Michigan man is hospitalized after a crash in Sanalic County caused his vehicle to overturn.
On Sept. 2, at 12:40 p.m. Sanalic County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on South Lakeshore Road near Oak St. in Worth Township.
According to deputies, Ronald Stablin, 85, of St. Clair was turning south off Oak St. when he was struck by John Lindsay, 46, of Croswell. Croswell was driving north on Lakeshore Rd.
Deputies said the crash caused Stablin’s vehicle to flip. He was treated then transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital.
Lindsay was not hurt during the crash.
The accident is under investigation.
Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
