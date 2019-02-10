Firefighters were sent out to Lake St. Clair to rescue a stranded dog in Macomb County.
The St. Clair Shores crews were sent 100 yards from the shore, near Statler Street and Jefferson Avenue on Friday, Feb. 8.
They were able to bring the German Shepard back to shore safely.
The dog was then handed over to animal control for safe keeping.
