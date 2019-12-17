Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post arrested a St. Helen woman for her involvement with fraudulent checks.
On August 27, 2019, troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were contacted by the West Branch Post concerning a check fraud complaint they had been made aware of involving several financial institutions.
Troopers said one of the banks was located in the Houghton Lake Post area.
The suspect attempted to open a business account with a fraudulent check for $19,000.00 and deposited a fraudulent check for $17,800.000 into a separate account, according to troopers.
The suspect deposited the check in her account on August 22, 2019 and on August 24,2019 the suspect withdrew $500.00 from the ATM.
Troopers said that after the second transaction the bank was able to verify that the check was fraudulent. At that time, the bank froze the account and contacted police.
The suspect was identified as Linda Elaine Laux, 65, of St. Helen.
The investigation revealed Laux was receiving the fraudulent checks from an out-of-state source and sending a portion of the money back.
Troopers said Laux claimed she did not know about the scam; however, she had been previously investigated in 2018 for similar actions.
Laux was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail on December 11, 2019.
Troopers said she was arraigned in the Roscommon County District Court for one count uttering and publishing, a felony punishable by 14-years.
Laux was released on a $10,000.00, 10% bond. She is scheduled to appear on court for a felony pretrial on December 23, 2019.
MSP would like to remind everyone that fraudulent check scams are still prevalent, and you can be held criminally responsible for your involvement.
