A Mid-Michigan correctional facility has 1,334 active COVID-19 inmate cases as of Sunday, Nov. 29.
The Central Michigan Correctional Facility, located at 320 Hubbard St. in St. Louis, has tested 2,618 of its inmates and 1,157 have tested negative.
There are 1,461 total prisoner COVID-19 cases at the facility, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Since last week, one prisoner has died.
The tier one prison houses a maximum of 2,560 inmates, according to the MDOC.
The Central Michigan Correctional Facility also has 179 staff members that have tested positive for the virus.
MDOC said daily testing is held at its facilities for prisoners and is completed when prisoners are set to parole, discharge, or other movements.
This is a lie and straight bullshit because my husband is in this facility right now and he only gets tested once a week.
