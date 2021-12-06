Corbin Alexander
Source: St. Louis PD

The St. Louis Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

Corbin Alexander is described as 5’09”, 130 pounds, skinny build, and long brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow coat with fur on the collar, jeans, black shoes, and a blue and pink backpack.

Police say Corbin ran away after arguing with his mother. He was last seen on Dec. 5 at 7:30 a.m. He has been in touch with his mother but won’t say where he is.

St. Louis Police do not believe Corbin is in any danger.

Anyone with information on Corbin’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285 or call the Gratiot County Central Dispatch non-emergency phone number at 989-875-7505.

