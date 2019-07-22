The St. Louis Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.
The department said it is not soliciting for donations or any fundraisers by phone.
The department has been notified someone is representing themselves as members of the department and asking for donations.
Police said this is a scam and not to give the caller money.
