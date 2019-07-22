St. Louis Police want residents to be aware of suspicious individuals roaming at night.
Over the weekend on St. Louis’s north side near Olive and Sharon streets, officers saw two people dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, black shirts, and a black backpack.
Police said they fled on foot trying to evade contact with police.
Residents are asked to keep their vehicles locked and to not leave any valuables inside.
Anyone who may see suspicious activity or people should call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at (989) 875-7505.
