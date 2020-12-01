A crash in Montcalm County claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan woman and a man from Oklahoma.
Troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on M-46, near Cedar Lake Road in Home Township, on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6:32 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 2015 Chevrolet sedan was eastbound on M-46 when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 1998 Chevrolet truck head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet sedan, 21-year-old Josue David Chaparro from Guymon, Oklahoma, suffered fatal injuries, according to Michigan State Police.
Breanna Malynn VanHorn, a 23-year-old woman from St. Louis, also suffered fatal injuries from the crash.
No other occupants were in either vehicle, police said.
MSP said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.
The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.
Troopers were assisted by Montcalm EMS, the Home Township Fire Department, and Safety First Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.