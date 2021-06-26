The rain has cancelled many mid-Michigan events, but the St. Stan’s Polish Festival still went on this weekend despite the bad weather.
The St. Stan's Polish Festival has polka, carnivals, classic food, and this year buckets of rain.
"Today unfortunately it looks like the rain's going to keep going but we are as well. I haven't talked to the carnival yet but they're going to do their best to work with us. And it's always dry under the entertainment tent," said Brian Phillips, St. Stan's Athletic Club president.
Though the weather cancelled the helicopter landing and postponed some of the rides opening, festival regulars came through.
"Every year." "Every year?" "Every year. And then we usually go to Sunday mass, outside, so, I don't know how tomorrow will be," Kimberly Bellhorn said.
The athletic club had a plan for all the puddle. They are going to use woodchips to fill in all the wet spots.
Organizers cancelled last year's festival because of the pandemic. That makes this year critical for the athletic club.
"It's very important because this is a big deal for us, you know, it helps raise money for the church and special funds for things so, it's a big deal," Bellhorn said.
In 2017, there was so much rain the dance floor was floating half a foot above ground.
"We pulled together, made the decision to get some more tents, moved everything right out to the front parking lot and we had all the tents set up, the food, food was being served and the pop and water and beer were being poured within about six hours," Phillips said.
This year, the tent crew is on standby, and they are prepared to move Sunday morning's heritage mass with the bishop indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.