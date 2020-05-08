St. Stan’s Polish Festival has officially been cancelled.
Organizers said it was a difficult decision to make but ultimately necessary for the safety of the community.
The cancellation of the Bay City festival was announced Friday on the St. Stan’s Facebook page.
The St. Stanislaus Athletic Club said they have ideas for future events, keep an eye out for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.