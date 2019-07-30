Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says she would back House Democrats if they launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The fourth-term Democrat said in a written statement Monday that former special counsel Robert Mueller's report about Russian interference in the 2016 election "describes extremely serious instances of the president of the United States trying to obstruct justice." She says "no one is above the law."
Politico first reported Stabenow's position.
About 100 Democrats in the 435-member House now favor opening an impeachment inquiry. House committees have been investigating Trump and filing lawsuits to obtain information.
Even if the House voted to impeach Trump, the Republican-run Senate would likely acquit him.
Michigan's other senator, Democrat Gary Peters, is up for re-election in 2020 and has not backed impeachment proceedings.
