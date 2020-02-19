Shoreline flooding and erosion are running rampant within the Great Lakes Bay Region, and it's something senator Debbie Stabenow met with Bay County's civic leaders about.
"We can get through this, but it's going to take all of us working together to do it," Stabenow said.
She wants to create short- and long-term solutions for shoreline residents suffering from damaged property or infrastructure and bring awareness of these problems to the federal government.
"We really don't have a choice, when we look at what's happening with the high-water levels,” she said. “We have to address it short term, and we have to address it long term."
Some local county leaders say meeting with Stabenow helped to address some of these high-water level issues in their area.
"This is something that's not just unique to the shoreline, this is something that's going to affect everybody in one way or another," Glenn Rowley, Bangor Township Supervisor, said.
Rowley says today's meeting was crucial in getting their message out to government leaders over Bay County's flooding dilemma.
He says that just in the past few months, his own community suffered tons of physical and financial damage from flooding, but not enough to be declared a state of emergency.
Which is why he wants to find a way in which they can declare a state of disaster along the shoreline area.
"You know when we're in June or July, when the water levels are at the highest, we could have water that's three feet higher than what it is now,” Rowley said. “So, we want to be able to proactively grab this and react."
