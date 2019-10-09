Protesters across the world are demanding action to combat climate change.
From Chicago to London, activists are marching to avert an ecological disaster.
Climate change has already affected the Great Lakes state. Research shows that the average temperatures in all of Michigan’s counties are higher today compared to 30 years ago.
TV5 spoke with Senator Debbie Stabenow about how climate change is affecting our state and what’s being done to stop the damage.
Senator Stabenow said the clock is ticking on our nation’s climate crisis and the effects are already being felt here in the Great Lakes.
Senator Stabenow released a report today that highlighted the impact of climate change on Michigan’s economy, agriculture, and public health.
“We’re seeing high water levels, we’re seeing what’s coming from erosion, and damage to property,” Stabenow said.
The report specifies how planting and farming delays are becoming more frequent due to extreme weather. Increased flooding and rain are overwhelming local infrastructure. Air pollution from smog and other emissions are triggering more respiratory ailments.
Stabenow’s report also shows that Michigan is poised to lead the way in a cleaner more efficient future.
Senator Stabenow says that compared to other states, Michigan is addressing the issue of climate change head-on.
“I think where we are leading in a very significant way is related to the new clean energy jobs that are being created,” Stabenow said.
According to the report, Michigan has more clean energy job than any other state in the Midwest, and its clean energy industry is growing faster than the national average. Most of which comes from Michigan’s automotive industry.
“A lot of those related to the auto industry, not only electric vehicles but also seeing better fuel economy in all of the new kind of fuel efficiency parts that are in the engines and so on,” Stabenow said.
To read Senator Stabenow’s full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.