U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has concerns for the nation’s safety after displays of violence in Washington, D.C.
“Very heartbreaking to see what was happening in our United States Capitol. It’s one of those things out of a movie,” Stabenow said.
Stabenow is taking some time to reflect on a moment of time that's now forever part of U.S. History.
“I was here on 9/11. My first year in the U.S. Senate,” she said. “I have not felt personal fear like that since 9/11. It felt worse because it was Americans not terrorists.”
After being evacuated from the chamber and rushed through backstairs, lawmakers alike were lying in wait in another room for the next move.
For Stabenow, that was to fulfill a constitutional duty.
“We had to show the government was functioning and complete the work,” she said.
And Congress did just that during the early hours of Thursday. But for Stabenow, the certification of Electoral College votes doesn’t end any of her worry.
“I do have concerns about the next 12 days because we saw what happened in the past 12 hours because the destruction,” she said.
She has publicly supported invoking the 25th Amendment on President Donald Trump or bring forth articles of impeachment.
“I would support whatever accountability bipartisan support to do,” Stabenow said.
She said either way, in two weeks’ time, the country needs to move forward.
“I think we have to focus what comes next and heal the country,” she said.
