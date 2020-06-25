As schools and colleges prepare plans to return to the classroom, Senator Debbie Stabenow is working to make sure they’re properly funded with the bi-partisan “Reopen Schools Safely Act.”
“Everybody is anguishing about how we can make sure our children are safe so that they can return to school,” Stabenow said.
The legislation would assist school districts with COVID-19 regulation plans as well as assistance with buying personal protective equipment to ensure a safe learning environment.
“Therefore, you’ll need more teachers, need more sanitation operations going on,” she said.
According to a School Superintendents Association study an average school district would need nearly 2-million dollars to re-open securely.
“We know we can’t fully reopen the economy unless schools are safe,” Stabenow said. “Parents will have a difficult time being able to go back to work fully if we don’t have our schools open.”
To make safety number one priority this fall Stabenow is putting pressure on the federal government.
“There’s just no way, in Michigan, for instance, they have an additional $1 billion that is expected to be needed to be able to do the things to keep our children safe in schools,” she said.
The urgency to fund schools is needed and Stabenow adds that keeping our kids safe will be a price tag worth paying for.
“No parent wants to send their child into a situation they believe is unsafe,” she said. “We have to do the things that we need to do to make them safe.”
