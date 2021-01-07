Senator Debbie Stabenow said she supports impeaching President Donald Trump after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Stabenow appeared on the Morning Joe Thursday morning when she said the president should be removed.
She also supports Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before his term ends on Jan. 20.
