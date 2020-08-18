It’s day two of the Democratic National Convention.
Tonight’s program will include remarks from two former presidents and some rising stars in the Democratic party.
Michigan is considered a swing state in the race and Democratic leaders are working to rally the base and get voters to the polls.
“People in Michigan are paying attention,” said Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow.
“A critical battleground state and we’re really seeing a lot of enthusiasm and excitement for Michigan Democrats and voters of every political persuasion in the state,” said David Bergstein, director of Battleground State Communications.
According to Stabenow, Michigan is a key state because it consists of people from all walks of life.
“We have people from all walks of life. We have urban centers and small towns, and really small towns, and everything in between,” Stabenow said.
Some feel Michigan’s roll in the election is under scrutiny after it flipped red in 2016 making President Trump the first Republican to win the state since 1988.
“In 2016 it was very, very close. And a lot of folks either didn’t vote, or didn’t vote for president, or voted third party, didn’t think it was going to make a difference. And boy have they seen where voting makes a difference,” Stabenow said.
Stabenow said this year, more than ever, voting is crucial.
“Given the incredible chaos in the economy and the pandemic, and the loss of life and the inability to open schools and the economy safely and so on. We have an awful lot at stake,” Stabenow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.