A U.S. Senator from Michigan is asking her fellow lawmakers to continue the $600 unemployment benefits.
"There are some folks who have said we're working on a stimulus package and I keep reminding them no this is a survival package," Debbie Stabenow said.
She's urging her fellow lawmakers to extend the federal $600 weekly pandemic unemployment assistance payments that expired July 3.
Stabenow says those receiving unemployment can't make ends meet on state aid alone, which she says is an average of $300 per week.
"Trying to live, keep a roof over your head, food on the table, pay your utility bills, just to be able to survive during this pandemic," she said.
Grand rapids residents Lindsey Katerberg and Jessica Westra were also part of the zoom meeting. Both saying the $600 federal enhancement to unemployment is an essential lifeline.
"There's a whole mountain of financial obligations I don't know how I would meet without that six hundred dollars,” Stabenow said. “There's no way that unemployment alone would cover those expenses. And there's a lot of anxiety for the future."
"We're just trying to keep the lights on,” Jessica Westra said. “None of us are in a position to save for the future. We're just trying to get through the pandemic."
Jaimie Worker, the senior state policy coordinator at the economic policy institute, was in the meeting as well. Saying the loss of that $600 per week affects more than those who are unemployed.
"They will no longer be buying things that they have been buying,” Worker said. “And the workers who produce those goods and services that they will no longer be buying will lose their jobs as well."
And that's why Stabenow says it is vital for federal lawmakers to continue enhanced jobless benefits until COVID-19 is contained and it is safe for people to return to work.
"We have to do everything we can to support people to survive," Stabenow said.
