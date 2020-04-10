Friday night lights means high school football in the fall, but her in the spring of 2020 it means something completely different.
Friday night at Bay City Central the lights came on after 8 o’clock.
“8:20 in military time is 20:20 and with this being the class of 2020, just signifying that and that’s why we are going to have the lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds,” said Jeni Thunberg, BC Central Athletic Director. “It is all kind of hitching on that year and hopefully and giving them a few memories that makes their year unique.”
Central is just one of many high schools across the country that flipped the switch at 8:20 Friday and the class of 2020 appreciates it.
“I think it is absolutely amazing that they are doing this for us,” said central senior Maggie Pitcher. “Because I feel that they understand what we are going through. So, they are trying to do the most for us to make things better and have a better situation and try to pick us up a little bit instead of just sit at home.”
For this year’s seniors, Friday event is a bright spot in a dark time.
“A lot of us are taking it pretty hard because there are the things that we have been waiting for since we started school,” Pitcher said. “I’ve been waiting for graduation for as long as I can remember and having the possibility of not being able to walk and senior prom and having your last days of high school just taken away without even knowing. Your senior skip day all the things that you have seen other seniors go through and not being able to experience and having that taken away from you it is hitting a lot of us pretty hard.”
