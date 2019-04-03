Babies are all the talk in the Neurology Unit at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
That’s where 6 out of the 18 day-shift workers are pregnant, at the same time.
Emily Walden, Ashley Grissom, Lindse Theaker, Riley Milbourne, Danielle Malone, and Jenna Haworth are all expecting.
“All three of us are due in April actually. Emily transferred to our unit after she already knew she was pregnant, so us finding out we're only four days apart was like a big, oh my gosh that's crazy. And then when Emily got transferred she was like I'm also due in April,” said Theaker.
They say being able to lean on each other during the experience is priceless.
“It’s really nice to be able to bounce ideas off of each other, and like, even, what products to buy, what products to register for,” said Walden.
So, what’s next for these ladies?
“It’s funny because we said, well, after this, we’re all going to have to get together with all the babies and do this all over again and show all the baby clips,” said Hayworth.
“[We] joke around that we need to start our own daycare so that we can just watch each other’s kids on our days off,” Milbourne said.
