The Bay-Arenac Community High School announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of March 24.

According to the BACHS, contact tracing included other staff members, but no students were involved as close contacts.

The high school will be doing remote learning for the rest of today and tomorrow. They will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, April 6 after spring break.

