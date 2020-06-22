The Stamp Out Hunger food drive typically involves residents leaving unopened food in their mailboxes to donate to local food banks.
However, this year is a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Association of Letter Carriers reached out to several food banks across the country to find a new approach for the food drive.
Residents who want to participate, can click here and select which food bank they would like to donate to.
"This has been set up in a manner that allows every dollar raised to go directly to purchasing food for the hungry," the NALC and Hidden Harvest said in a press release.
