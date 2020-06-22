Hidden Harvest
Source: Hidden Harvest

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive typically involves residents leaving unopened food in their mailboxes to donate to local food banks.

However, this year is a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Association of Letter Carriers reached out to several food banks across the country to find a new approach for the food drive.

Residents who want to participate, can click here and select which food bank they would like to donate to.

"This has been set up in a manner that allows every dollar raised to go directly to purchasing food for the hungry," the NALC and Hidden Harvest said in a press release.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.