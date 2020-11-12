A Mid-Michigan sprinkler business is closing its doors, putting approximately 150 people out of a job.
Globe Fire Sprinkler Corporation, located at 4077 Airpark Drive in Standish, filed a notice with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth of plans to begin laying off employees and close the business on Dec. 31, 2020.
A total of 154 people will be impacted, and the layoffs and closure will be staggered, according to the filing. Approximately 55 positions will be eliminated by Dec. 31, with the remaining employee lay offs and closure taking place in stages between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
According to the company's website, Globe Fire Sprinkler is a family owned manufacturer that celebrated 100 years of production in 2014.
