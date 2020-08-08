Image: Saganing Eagles Landing Casino
WNEM

The Saganing Eagles Landing Casino and Hotel in Standish is hiring a number of positions.

The casino and hotel announced in a Facebook post a list of full-time and part-time positions open including cooks, cashiers, waitstaff, attendants, security and cleaning crews.

You can view the full list in the post.

To apply, head to their career site here.

