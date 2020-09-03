Commercial Operation of the Eagle Bay Marina in Standish have ended.
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribal Council and the Migizi Economic Development Company Board of Directors announced that they are searching for the best use for the facility.
They say the re-tasking of the business is to keep in their long-standing tradition of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe to return land to its natural state and act in an environmentally responsible manner.
They say they want to thank the loyal customers of the Eagle Bay Marina.
Currently, the marina acts as a launch point for emergency and rescue craft to the Saginaw Bay and details as the department transitions will be released soon.
