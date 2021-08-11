Severe storms caused damages and power outages for more than 170,000 Michigan residents on Tuesday night.
"Well, it was just a lot of noise out here and bam bam bam I knew trees were coming down,” Richard Tokarski said.
Last night's storm threw Standish residents Tokarski and Sheila Hunt for a loop.
"Well, we had heavy downpour of rain and strong winds. And the winds is probably fifty sixty miles an hour. But it didn't last long. Enough to cause the damage!" Hunt said.
What is left now are broken branches, fallen decorations, and muddy puddles.
Whenever a storm comes, the two worry about a willow tree nearby. It is a pain to clean up, and, if a strong wind comes, it could knock a branch right into their house. Unfortunately, the pair doesn't have the money to cut the tree down.
"We saw a lot of downed wires, downed trees, broken poles, and customers that were impacted to the tune about two hundred and five thousand," said Terry Dedoes, with Consumers Energy.
Tokarski and Hunt are two Consumers customers. They lost power around midnight, and they don't have a generator.
Dedoes said they are hoping to have the lights on for most people come Friday. For now, the two are cleaning up as best they can.
"We're gonna try and that we take our time. And so, we're retired, we have our aches and pains so, so we're just gonna take our time and clean up as we go," Hunt said.
There is another storm on the way.
"You just, you get up, you clean up, and then you go right back out there the next day and clean up some more. Because what are you gonna do?" Tokarski said.
They will stay in the shade until they have to take cover again.
