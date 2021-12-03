A female student at Standish-Sterling High School is in custody after posting a threat on social media Friday morning, according to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department.
The student has been charged with terrorism and is being lodged in the Arenac County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Parents are asked to speak to their children regarding online posts and a wave of copy cat posts going on statewide. Law enforcement has been flooded this week with complaints regarding threats and investigates each one in conjunction with the school districts,” the sheriff’s office said.
The district was put on a shelter in place because of this threat made by the student on social media. The district and law enforcement have been working together on investigating this threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.