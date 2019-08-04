A standoff in Saginaw ended peacefully with police taking the suspect into custody.
Saginaw Police said officers received reports of shots fired at State and Mason streets at about 9 a.m.
Shortly after, police located the male suspect in a home on Moonglow Drive.
Police said the suspect refused to come out of the house.
The Saginaw Emergency Services Team was called in to aid in the situation.
Law enforcement broke down the front door to the home and the suspect surrendered peacefully at about 3:30 p.m.
Police took the suspect into custody and he is being questioned.
