Some Bay County Sheriff's Deputies had a special guest on their squad cars today... Lord Stanley's Cup.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Facebook of three deputies posing with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday.
Deputy Box, Deputy Gatza, and Deputy Seifert helped escort the cup through Bay City, according to the post.
The Stanley Cup is currently on tour with the St. Louis Blues. After their Stanley Cup win, each coach and player gets to take the cup back to their own city.
