A well-known Genesee County restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the week.
Elwood’s Restaurant in Burton has seen several owners and name changes throughout the years, but many of the employees and customers have stayed the same.
“It’s really sad,” said Shawn Brecht, bar manager. “The customers and employees here are like family to us.”
Brecht has been with the restaurant for 15 years, working under several owners and name changes.
“It started off as Tamolly O’Malley’s then it went to Bubba O’Malley’s. Then we switched to Elwood’s I believe in 2016. So that would be two years in March,” Brecht said.
TV5 reached out to the owner to find out why they were closing, but they were not available for comment.
Brecht said she isn’t sure the reason and can only speculate.
“It’s been a little bit slower than normal. So I’m sure that had a little bit to do with it,” Brecht said.
Restaurant-goers like Patrick Shields doesn’t like the idea of his favorite restaurant closing down. Especially since it’s where he met the love of his life.
“You know the memories that we have here. My wife of 15 years I met here,” Shields said.
The last day to walk through the doors to enjoy some pizza or a cold brew will be Saturday, Dec. 29.
