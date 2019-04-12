On Friday, April 12th Stardust Lanes hosted the 15th annual Strike-Out Sexual Assault Bowl-a-Thon.
“Tonight is our 15th annual Strike-Out Sexual Assault Bowl-a-Thon. It allows us to provide all of our services free of charge to victims of sexual assault in the Great Lakes Bay Region. We are able to offer counseling, we can do nurse examinations on someone who has been sexually assaulted, legal advocacy, and prevention education in our community,” CEO of Child and Family Services of Saginaw, Margie Bach said.
At this event, teams enjoyed an evening of bowling, food, raffles and prizes, all while giving back to a great cause.
“It’s incredibly important because when someone is assaulted, they never ask to be assaulted. So, it’s important that when that happens they aren’t victimized again with a bill and having to pay for it; and with our services, we are able to provide services for not only that person but every member of that family and for as long as they need it. And we are also able to do it 10-years later, 20-years later, 30-years later,” Bach said. “Just really important that every victim should know that it’s never their fault and it’s important to reach out and get services no matter how long ago they were assaulted,” Bach said.
To find out more about Child and Family Services of Saginaw, click here.
