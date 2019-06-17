STARS is now accepting credit cards to purchase bus passes at the STARS Plaza in downtown Saginaw.
People will now be able to visit the location and use their card, instead of cash.
Although credit card service is available, cash will still be required when purchasing directly on the bus.
“We’ve had countless requests to accept credit card payments. We hope that this will make it more convenient for our riders,” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens.
STARS operates nine fixed routes in Saginaw, along with LIFT service for ADA riders, EXPRESS dial-a-ride service, and STARS Rides to Wellness, a non-emergency medical service.
